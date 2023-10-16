NHL Rumors: A Couple Teams Like Conor Garland but at a Reduced Salary

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor on the latest involving Conor Garland and the Vancouver Canucks.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Taylor: “You had some news regarding Conor Garland.”

Dhaliwal: “Well, I just wanted to say this Donnie. I was told night that both sides continue to work the phones, the Canucks and Garland’s new agent Judd Muldaver. Muldaver, um.

Taylor: “Is it Muldaver Muldaver?”

Dhaliwal: “You’re looking at me, and waiting for me to screw up the name.”

Taylor: “What’s his old agent?”

Dhaliwal: “Peter Cooney. Good guy, Peter Cooney. Let me get going here.”

Taylor: “So Muldaver isn’t a good guy?”

Dhaliwal: “No, but Cooney’s a good guy. I’ve known him 20-30 years. Good guy.

Muldaver knows this contract Donnie with term in a capped out NHL won’t be easy. The agent is going to need help from the Canucks.

Retaining on Garland or adding a sweetener, that’s what, that’s what teams want. Teams think that Garland is a $3 million player, not a $5 million player. That’s why the Canucks haven’t been able to move him for the past year.

If the Canucks can retain 30 percent Don, that’s $1.5 million, that makes the agents’ job a whole lot easier. That’s the word out there. That if the Canucks can get to $1.5 (million) on retention, it’s gonna help.”

Taylor: “Okay, can I just say something here? ”

Dhaliwal: “Go ahead.”

Taylor: “Okay, those numbers are fabulous. Outstanding. For that we’ll get you a gift certificate to Sammy J Peppers, but there’s a couple teams interested in Conor Garland, right?”

Dhaliwal: “Yeah. I’m getting to that. That was next. My goodness.

There are teams interested. I was told last night Nashville and someone told me Winnipeg. There’s others as well.

You know why there’s teams interested? Because they’ve been trying to move the guy for over a year Don.

So anyways, that’s the good news. There is interest in the player. But sadly for the Canucks the interest is not there at $4.9 million. They got to get that number down.”