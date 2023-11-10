NHL Rumors: A few trade options in net for the Edmonton Oilers

Sportsnet: Gene Principe and Mark Spector on some goaltenders Edmonton Oilers GM could look at on the trade market.

Principe: “When it comes to the Edmonton Oilers, they seem to be waiting for it. Do you think the entire league is just kind of waiting for them to get going and be the team that so many expected them to be?

Spector: “Yeah, that’s fully in Ken Holland‘s hands at this point, in my opinion. This team needs a goaltender. I don’t think anyone’s of the mind that Stuart Skinner is about to become a 65-game goalie overnight. He’s a sophomore goalie. Good young goalie, but not ready for that kind of a load.

So Ken Holland is in the goalie market as we speak. Let’s throw some names out. How about Jake Allen in Montreal? Is he available? I’m not sure.

There’s some talk around the league about Jordan Binnington. I don’t like that much in terms of his salary. I don’t know how you fit that in Edmonton.

And one of the ones we’ll throw out. At the trade deadline last year, there was some talk about Juuse Saros being available in Nashville. That would be the Cadillac of solutions in Edmonton. Does it happen? It’s up to Ken Holland to make something happen here.

P.J. Stock on Kyper and Bourne on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen and why Allen would be a great fit with the Edmonton Oilers.

Nick Kypreos: “Would you move a goalie or at least call Edmonton right now and sell high?

Stock: “Yeah, so that’s the one thing. What Edmonton’s gonna give you one. Jake Allen is spectacular for the team because they’re gonna lose. We all know they’re gonna lose because of all the comparables. Compare the goalies to every other team. Compared the defense to every other team. Compare that, you know and just all what we do. It’s, I’m just doing comparisons.

And the goaltending, they have three right now and they’re stuck with, you know, Keith Primeau son (Cayden Primeau), and they don’t know what to do with them because if they put him in the minors are, you know, someone has to go through waivers and everyone thinks it’s fourth year he’s probably he’s on that, you know, as I mentioned forward six foot four, six foot five forwards how long it takes them as I mentioned, you know, (in-audible), Thompson. Some guys take a little more, more time. What about in net? Is this guy, a guy that is going to be a stud in time?

Jake Allen is someone, Sam Montembault is the kind of the number two guy if I were to do that. He finished the year stronger than Jake last year.

But Jake’s just a great veteran to have around while you’re losing. I know that sounds crazy, but you need the right people, you know, breaking up the message and spitting out different ways to keep people encouraged and keep moving forward even though you keep losing. It’s hard to be part of a process where you’re losing a lot and understand where it’s going, but he’s been nothing great.

So I don’t know if they want to give up something for him. But you have three goalies, you can’t keep doing this. Jake Allen I’d move if you feel as a team you have the right people and leaders in that locker room to help that process moving forward. And what you’re getting back is going to be part again of that structure.

He’s exactly what Edmonton needs. Jake Allen might not look like the best goalie but he battles every night. Mind you they said that about Campbell too, and everyone loved him too.