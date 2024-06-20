NHL Rumors: A Jaccob Slavin Extension, and Keep an Eye on Viktor Arvidsson

A Jaccob Slavin extension could come in at eight years at $6.5 million per

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Rat Pack Is Dragged Back to Edmonton episode, on Jaccob Slavin’s expected extension with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Friedman: “Now. The other thing I wanted to mention is we have talked about Slavin and the fact that the belief is he will have an extension done July 1st. I don’t know about structure or anything like that. But I have heard the word is Slavin, who is extension is going to kick in after next season when he is 31 years old, is going to come in around eight (years) times $6.5 (million).”

Marek: “That’s a great deal. That’s a great deal for the Carolina Hurricanes for that defenseman. I know I’m biased but like I think that’s a fantastic deal for Jacobs Slavin.”

Friedman: “I’ll say this, it’s really interesting, …”

Marek: “That’s a great deal.”

Friedman: “You know Carolina really hedges against age. I always say they know, you know your player the best, and that says to me that Carolina really believes in him.”

Marek: “That is a very good deal.”

Don’t forget about pending UFA Viktor Arvidsson

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Rat Pack Is Dragged Back to Edmonton episode, on Los Angeles Kings pending unrestricted free agent forward Viktor Arvidsson.

Marek: “Another player that we’re wondering about and where do we lump him in is Viktor Arvidsson? What’s the noise around him?

Friedman: “There’s a lot of noise around him. Again, I think there’s a lot of interest. We talked earlier about the Dakota Joshua‘s, the Jordan Martinook‘s, the Stefan Noesen‘s. Those kinds of players who are going to be valuable.

I had someone say you better make sure you throw Arvidsson in that. He’s another one of those guys that fills that kind of role. Can play up and down the lineup. The issue has been health, but when he was healthy, the Kings were a very different team.

I’m hearing quite a bit of Arvidsson out there in that same group of players. That there’s a lot of interest in a guy like that. It’s just going to be a question of where, where he ends up.

Marek: “Guy can score. No doubt about that, guy can score.