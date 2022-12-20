NHL Rumors: A James van Riemsdyk trade may happen closer to the trade deadline

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Untouchable on the Philadelphia Flyers and James van Riemsdyk.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: ” as well, this should probably be part of a bigger conversation about the Philadelphia Flyers. James van Riemsdyk, is available. I believe he’s been available for a while now as well. He’s playing well. Scored night even though they lost to the New York Rangers.

Also in that game Saturday night, Kevin Hayes is the healthy scratch. Lukas Sedlak before the game placed on waivers for termination. He’s gone back home. That was concluded on Sunday afternoon.

Do you have a thought on either van Riemsdyk or anyone else on the Philadelphia Flyers? John Tortorella benching Kevin Hayes, and what’s happening in Phillyland right now, because last time I check, ahhhh, the paying customers are hot Elliotte. The paying customers are hot.”

Friedman: “On van Riemsdyk. Just first of all, player I always liked dealing with, so I hope it works out for him. One of those guys that was very good about explaining things that happened out there for me, and I always appreciated that about him.

Last year, around the draft, there was some talk about them moving him but they were asked to include a first-round pick for that to happen, and Philly was not willing to do that.

The one thing now is that van Riemsdyk is getting to the end of his deal, right? And I think that there’ve always been people who’ve been interested, it was just the term. So I think this is going to happen eventually, he’s the kind of guy who can score a big playoff goal for you.

Just his cap hit is $7 million. To me it’s one of those players who gets traded when it gets closer the deadline and just his cap hit shrinks by whichever percentage that is.

I see it happening, it just might be a matter of time and the calendar.”