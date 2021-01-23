NHL Rumors: A Pierre-Luc Dubois Trade Could Be Real Close and the Frontrunners are….

Aaron Portzline: If Pierre-Luc Dubois is still with the Columbus Blue Jackets by tonight, have been told that they will be making him a health scratch.

The Blue Jackets had been taking the patient approach but after Thursday’s game, the urgency changed.

Darren Dreger: After talking to sources last night, the Blue Jackets are closing in a Dubois trade. It’s a complicated process that could get completed as early as this morning.

There are some teams that have been told they are old.

Pierre LeBrun: Top teams in the mix for Pierre-Luc Dubois are the Winnipeg Jets, Anaheim Ducks and the Montreal Canadiens.

Pierre LeBrun: The Anaheim Ducks have been in on Dubois since the beginning.

TSN: Darren Dreger said last night that the Winnipeg Jets are the front runners for Dubois.

Pierre LeBrun: Jack Roslovic being part of bigger package would make sense for the Blue Jackets. This is assuming Laine would be in the main piece in a Jets-Blue Jackets deal.

Scott Billeck: (Thread) “Any trade involving Pierre-Luc Dubois to Winnipeg would include Patrik Laine going the other way. Anything else would be a heist for Kevin Cheveldayoff. Ocean’s 11 style.

Any sort of futures deal would likely include Perfetti and Heinola, I’d imagine. I don’t see that happening. Perfetti could be Scheifele’s replacement in three years if the latter moves on.

If you’re Cheveldayoff, are you worried about PLD’s situation in Columbus and the potential it could happen again if he’s not happy in Winnipeg when his bridge is up after next season?

A lot of risk for both teams. No guarantee Laine wants to sign long-term in Columbus either. If he wants to play with a centre, who is he going to play with in Columbus is PLD is gone?”

Pierre LeBrun: List of teams that believes inquire on Dubois include Anaheim, Arizona, Buffalo, Calgary, Detroit, Minnesota, Montreal, New York Rangers, Ottawa, Philadelphia, Washington and Winnipeg. There were likely other teams as well.