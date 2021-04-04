NHL Rumors: A Quiet Rumor Mill, and the New York Islanders

Rumor mill quiet

Sportsnet: Chris Johnston on Headlines on a quiet week for the rumor mill.

“It was eerily quiet on the trade front this week Elliotte. We’re getting close to the deadline and polling around to some trusted sources, it still sounds like there are still a number of teams deciding between buying or selling. Not declaring where they are at and obviously the cap considerations have been a challenge but every day we get closer to April 12th, the cap situation is a little easier. The players cost a little less and obviously that deadline will force a decision, whether you’re buying or selling.”

The NY Islanders search for an offensive forward

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: Forwards Anders Lee is done for the season and Michael Dal Colle is out short-term. Defenseman Noah Dobson has been out for almost three weeks on the COVID protocol absence list.

TSN’s Darren Dreger has Taylor Hall as a top candidate for the New York Islanders but he may not be at the top of GM Lou Lamoriello’s list. Pierre LeBrun said the cost would include a first-round pick and if Lamoriello really was okay with the price, he likely would have done it by now.

The Bruins need scoring help and seem like a fit for Hall. The Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Los Angeles Kings have the cap space to add him but they all may be sellers. The market may not say a first-round pick is needed for Hall.

As of now, it seems only the Islanders, Maple Leafs, Penguins, and possibly the Bruins are looking at adding forwards.

Kyle Palmieri may be the best fit for the Islanders. All the above teams could be interested as well.

Nick Foligno and Dustin Brown have been linked to the Islanders in the rumor mill. Both the Blue Jackets and Kings may not be selling.