NHL Rumors: A Sizeable Gap Between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Zach Hyman

Update this morning: Darren Dreger: Sources say that the Toronto Maple Leafs have given Zach Hyman’s agent Todd Reynolds permission to talk with other teams who might be interested in trading for his rights.

Pierre LeBrun: Though it can always change, signs are pointing to Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA Zach Hyman heading to the open market when free agency gets underway on July 28th.

There is a sizeable gap between the Leafs and Hyman.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on That’s Hockey yesterday when asked if the Toronto Maple Leafs can afford to re-sign Zach Hyman or if he’ll become a salary cap casualty.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Yeah, perhaps a casualty in terms of potentially leaving the Leafs because of his true market value is a way I would put it. And listen, as I tweeted earlier on Wednesday, it is subject to change like everything is at this time of year. But as it stands right now, there is a sizeable gap in the two positions between Zach Hyman’s camp and where the Leafs have been in their talks back and forth over the last month. And because of that, all signs point right now to Zach Hyman dipping his toes into free agency, July 28th. Which by the way doesn’t remove the Leafs from the equation but certainly makes it harder if he gets there. So, certainly, I would say, if the Leafs are going to up their offer, it would probably happen after the expansion draft, but even with that, I think it’s going to be too hard to keep Hyman. We’ll see.”

Mike Johnston adds.