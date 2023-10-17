NHL Rumors: Akira Schmid, Conor Garland, Phil Kessel and Patrick Kane

Will an extension be heading Akira Schmid‘s way?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Lots to Talk about, on New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid and if a contract extension could be coming his way.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “I’ll tell you this Jeff, I think like too, about New Jersey, I’m wondering if we’re going to see an Akira Schmid extension soon.

And the reason I say it is, Jack Hughes, they extended 8×8 and that’s going age to be a phenomenal contract. The players is going to make $64 million but it’s going to be a great deal for the team too.

Marek: “True.”

Friedman: “Akira Schmid is in the last year of his current deal. He started Game 7 of the playoffs last year. He won it. He’s their goalie of the future. I always looked, the surest predictor of future behavior is past behavior.

Akira Schmid is not Jack Hughes but he’s very important to the future of the New Jersey Devils. I thought about this the other day, I was wondering, that’s what they’re going to do.

Ryan Novozinsky: Schmid’s agent said there have been no contract extension talks yet.

