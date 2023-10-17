NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Cap Space and Connor Garland

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Lots to Talk about, on the Vancouver Canucks, their quest for most cap room, and Conor Garland.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “Okay, a couple of things. Let’s go back to Saturday Headlines from Hockey Night on Saturday. These two things are joined so I’ll ask them together, or I’ll throw them out on the table together.

One, Conor Garland and we all know about that situation. His agent Judd Muldaver of Wasserman has been given permission to go seek a deal. And Vancouver and the need for cap space, or looking to create more flexibility.

Which by the way is something Jim Rutherford talked about initially when he joined Vancouver coming over from the Pittsburgh Penguins. So that isn’t anything new. My only question there is, are we talking about cap space for this season around trade deadline time for example or are we talking about, ‘well you know what, we know the salary caps going up next summer but we’d like even more flexibility to get involved in free agency or maybe it’s a combination of both.

So anyway, cap space and Conor Garland for Vancouver.”

Friedman: “I think it’s a combination of both but one of the things I heard that a couple people told me was wrong, is that I had heard the Canucks, if they were going to have to take a contract back, it was only going to be someone who was under contract for this year. They weren’t willing to take anybody with term. And I had a few people push back on that with me and say that’s not the case. If they like the player, they’ll take a player that’s got a bit more term.

I think they want the ability to add money this year or to bank cap space is the better way to say it this year. You know, if they can win the trade cap wise by a million or two, it allows them to start banking a little bit more space now.

I think the most interesting thing Jeff, is, you know the last Podcast you asked me a question that a lot of other people were asking is, why would you change an agent right before the season, especially and agent who got you a good contract in the first place?

And I think the Canucks were really trying to get this deal done before the year. They wouldn’t have to start he season short, which they did in their first game against Edmonton. And now that the season started it’s a bit harder to get things done. People tend to say, ‘ah, let’s wait 10 games and see what we got.’

I think there’s interest in Garland but that’s the thing that Vancouver’s going to have to deal with. And that’s why I think the change was made because initially, I think Vancouver really pushed to get it done before the year.

Look, they’re looking for D. And the other thing to is, when (Ilya) Mikheyev gets back, I just wonder where Garland fits. You’ve got a player making $4.9 million. That should be a top-six player and there’s not necessarily going to be a top-six spot for him.

So all of that I think plays into that.”

Marek: “One of the problems though is, this is a, this is a league that doesn’t start making trades, there is the odd exception, but that doesn’t really start making trades till January.”

Friedman: “Yeah. You know, you had Aaron Portzline on your Jeff Marek radio show with Jeff Marek.”

Marek: “Trademark Jeff Marek.”

Friedman: “He said that Columbus was interested right?

Marek: “Yeah. A lot of the conversation revolved around Jack Roslovic as well. Because it would kind of fit the MO cap-wise. Expiring contract, makes less than Garland. It kind of fits what we think Vancouver’s looking for here.”

Friedman: “Yeah, except it’s not a D. That’s the one thing that would concern me but I think that’s Vancouver’s preference.

But Columbus is a team I could see, saying we have to make sure this year works. So, we’ll see. I definitely think Nashville’s in there too.

Marek: “Yeah, you mentioned Nashville. You threw Winnipeg…”

Friedman: “Somebody else actually reported Winnipeg. Heard there’s a few. Like there’s, I don’t necessarily think there’s a dozen, I think it’s less than that but I think there’s a nice number here. It’s just a matter of when. When it happens.”