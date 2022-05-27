NHL Rumors: Alex Chiasson, Philadelphia Flyers, and the New York Islanders

Chiasson not considering Switzerland

Rick Dhaliwal: There have been some reports that Vancouver Canucks pending UFA forward Alex Chiasson could sign with HC Lugano in Switzerland.

Canucks President Jim Rutherford on Chiasson: “We will not make a decision on him until after free agency.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Pat Morris, the agent for Chiasson of the report: “Alex has no intention to sign in Switzerland. His 1st intention is to resign with VAN if there is reciprocal interest…or failing that continue his career with another NHL team at the appropriate free agency period. VAN is his 1st choice.”

Flyers want to talk to Trotz and Tocchet

Sam Carchidi of Philadelphia Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers have already spoken with John Tortorella about the head coaching position. Among the other potential coaches that they are considering include Barry Trotz and Rick Tocchet.

Finding an assistant coach who can run the power-play is a position they also need to find and one that isn’t getting much attention. They were last in the league this season at 12.6%, second-worst in franchise history.

Could the Islanders move Bellows, Wahlstrom, Beauvillier or Bailey?

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: (mailbag) If picking one of the two to be traded, could see the New York Islanders moving Kieffer Bellows over Oliver Wahlstrom.

The Islanders could consider seeing what they could get for Anthony Beauvillier. Maybe they could land a more consistent winger or a left-handed defenseman to play with Noah Dobson.

Believe there would be some teams that would be interested in Josh Bailey despite having two years left at $5 million. He’s a good two-way play and raises his game in the playoffs. Believe there is a good chance he gets moved and they should get a serviceable player in return.

