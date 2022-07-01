NHL Rumors: Alex DeBrincat, Boston Bruins, Winnipeg Jets, San Jose Sharks, and Nick Paul

A big asking price for Alex DeBrincat

Al Cimaglia: Have heard that the asking price for Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat is basically three first-round picks and an NHL-ready player.

One pick in this year’s draft and two that have already been selected in previous years.

Sound like Jim Montgomery is to be hired by the Bruins

Matt Murley: Have been hearing that Jim Montgomery will be named the Boston Bruins next head coach.

Pierre LeBrun: It’s looking like Montgomery will be the Bruins next head coach but nothing finalized yet. Sources say he’s the front-runner.

Kevin Weekes: If/when Montgomery’s deal gets done with the Bruins, it will likely be for three years and around $2 million per.

Kevin Weekes: Sources are saying that Rick Tocchet is the leading candidate right now for the Winnipeg Jets head coaching position. It’s up to Tocchet now if he wants the job.

Kevin Weekes: Sources said yesterday morning that the Jets coaching candidates were down to Scott Arniel, Rick Tocchet, Jim Montgomery, Jeff Blashill, and Pascal Vincent.

Mike McIntyre: “Interesting. Definitely did not have Jeff Blashill on the #NHLJets Plan B bingo card. I still think it likely boils down to Rick Tocchet or Jim Montgomery. We should know very soon.”

Mike McIntyre: “My own two cents: If #NHLJets hand the keys to someone like Jeff Blashill or Pascal Vincent, that would strike me as the organization going closer to full-blown rebuild mode rather than “win now!” retool road, which was very much the plan if Barry Trotz took the job.”

The Sharks getting closer to naming a GM

Pierre LeBrun: The San Jose Sharks are doing their reference and legal background checks for their final GM candidates.

Have been told that whoever they decide on, it will be their first GM position.

Lightning and Nick Paul are close

Darren Dreger: Sources are saying that the Tampa Bay Lightning made pending UFA forward Nick Paul a priority yesterday and they are close to agreeing on a multi-year contract extension.