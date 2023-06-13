NHL Rumors: Alex DeBrincat, David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron

The Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues could be two teams interested in Alex DeBrincat

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman noted on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast that there’s the feeling that the Ottawa Senators are going to trade pending RFA forward Alex DeBrincat, and that the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues could be two of the teams interested.

“I had one guy say to me, ‘That’s a Doug Armstrong player. That’s a guy that Doug Armstrong would want,’” he said. “So, those are some of the teams that people are kind of focusing on. Obviously, I think there’s a ton of interest.”

David Krejci is likely gone but Patrice Bergeron is too good to retire

Boston Bruins on CLNS: Ty Anderson on Pucks with Haggs on Boston Bruins pending UFAs David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Joe Haggerty: “What was your gut instinct right when the season ended? Has it changed since the season ended as to what you think they’re going to do, and or where you were at with them on whatever decisions they’re going to make?”

Anderson: “So, based on breakup day, I think Krejci’s gone. I think he’s, kind of had his fill. This was a one-and-done kind of thing. The fact that his family didn’t come with him back to Boston I thought was kind of telling. So I think that he’s a one-and-done.

Bergeron I think is still too good. I think he’s too good of a player to walk away.”

Haggerty: “He is. He is”

Anderson: “And I thought it was interesting that back in November …”

Haggerty: “A bit of leader too. Too good of leader. Like, that whole dynamic. That whole, the Boston Bruins as a whole are going to drastically, dynamically change when he is gone. It’s gonna to be a whole different thing when he is gone.

Then I just don’t think any parties are ready for that yet. And it’s to his credit as a leader, a performer, like everything, like he’s such a big influence in a good way that you want him and the Bruins to continue to play for as long as he possibly can.”