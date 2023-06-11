NHL Rumors: Alex DeBrincat, Filip Hronek, Auston Matthews, and Michael Bunting

Could the Red Wings, Golden Knights and Panthers be on Alex DeBrincat‘s list?

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on the NHL Network speculating on what teams could be Alex DeBrincat’s list of teams he gave to the Ottawa Senators: “I think one of them is Detroit, he’s from the area, I don’t think that’s going to surprise anyone, I think it’s possible the two teams in the final could be on his list too”

A comp for Filip Hronek‘s next contract

Satiar Shah: Damon Severson‘s eight-year contract at $6.25 million per season could a potential contract comparable for the Vancouver Canucks fellow right-handed defenseman Filip Hronek. Hronek is scheduled to be a UFA at 27 years old after next season.

No urgency to talk to Auston Matthews yet, still evaluating their coaching

David Pagnotta: The Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving still needs to talk to Auston Matthews and agent Judd Moldaver sometime this month. There isn’t any urgency just yet to do so. As of Thursday, they were still evaluating their coaching staff.

No talks yet for Michael Bunting with the Toronto Maple Leafs

David Alter of The Hockey News: Newly named Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving has had a big to-do list since taking over from Kyle Dubas. So far, one thing he hasn’t gotten to is talking to pending UFA Michael Bunting according to his agent Paul Capizzano.

“I have not heard from Brad Treliving or had any discussions regarding Michael Bunting as of today,”

Bunting said that there end of season meetings that there had been any contract talks during the season.

Meeting with Auston Matthews is Treliving’s top priority, with Sheldon Keefe being another. Shane Doan was just hired as an assistant GM. Treliving has spoken with pending UFA Luke Schenn.

The Maple Leafs have just over $9 million in projected salary cap space with 15 players under contract. If Jake Muzzin gets LTIR’d they’ll have an extra $5.625 million. Can they find anyone willing to take on Matt Murray‘s $4.875 million?

Bunting may have priced himself out of Toronto, especially if using Andrea Athanansiou’s two-year, $8.5 million extension.