NHL Rumors: Alex Ovechkin, Zach Hyman, UFA Goalies, and Pekka Rinne

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com: Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said that he and pending free agent Alex Ovechkin hadn’t found the “sweet spot” yet on a contract extension for the 35-year old forward.

“I don’t really have an update,” MacLellan said. “It’s the same as it’s been all year. We want him to finish his career here, and I think he wants to finish his career here, and at some point we’ll get it done.”

Ovechkin when asked how contract negotiations were progressing: “Same. Nothing.”

No extension talks for Hyman yet … Binnington sets UFA bar for goaltenders

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Reports say that contract talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the 28-year old Zach Hyman haven’t started. wonders if he’ll get an AAV of around $5 million. Would he be willing to take less on a deal if there were more term and signing bonuses attached?

Jordan Binnington‘s six-year, $36 million contract extension set the top bar for pending UFA goalies this season. Binnington is also younger than the remaining top goaltenders – Frederik Andersen, Tuukka Rask and Philipp Grubauer.

Rinne wants to retire a Predator

Adam Vingan of The Athletic: The 38-year old Pekka Rinne is in the last year of his contract. The Nashville Predators could miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Rinne has mentioned in the past that this could be his final year in the NHL, and he isn’t really interested in playing for another team.

“I believe in this team,” Rinne said. “I do want to retire as a Predator.”

One scout believes that if the Predators were to retain some of Rinne’s $5 million salary, they might be able to get upwards of a second-round pick for him. Trading a goaltender mid-season is a rare occurrence.