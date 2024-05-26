NHL Rumors: All About The Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins Still Attractive For UFA’s

David Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey NOW: The Pittsburgh Penguins search for potential players that can make a difference via unrestricted free agency. Now, the problem with Pittsburgh is that aging window. From Sidney Crosby to Evgeni Malkin to Erik Karlsson, there is a lot to like.

Now, Rick Curran believes that the coaching staff is a huge building block in all of this. Players want to come for a variety of reasons. Fit is big too and some players might even take a little less to go to Pittsburgh.

“What kind of an organization is it? What are the people like? Do you know anybody on the team, who’s a former teammate? Do you know anybody who’s a current teammate who knows anybody who’s a former teammate? What is the practice facility like? What is the travel like? Where are they geographically located? Reputation-wise, are they a quality organization? Will they spend when it’s necessary to try to win? What’s their coaching staff? Is it somebody you know?”

Fans may not always understand this checklist of sorts. However, Pittsburgh remains attractive because they check yes a lot of times here.

Pittsburgh Penguins And Marcus Pettersson

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post Gazaette: The Pittsburgh Penguins and Kyle Dubas know they have free agents to extend. Now, one player is Sidney Crosby. Reports suggest he is staying firmly put. However, Pettersson remains.

Pittsburgh and Dubas understand they cannot sign these guys to an extension until early July. Pettersson is far from flashy but he is a rock solid NHL defenseman. Those come far and few between.

Simply, the glue is a player like Crosby. The Captain makes Pittsburgh a threat at any time. However, it is guys like Pettersson who are the best kind of glue. He was able to improve blueliners like Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson.

Dubas faces so many questions here but one is that he must find a way to keep Pettersson. Also, it is obvious Sidney Crosby will play a role with management here as far as keeping the blueliner.

Keep an eye on Pittsburgh as Dubas attempts to get his house in order before he ventures forth.

The Penguins clock is a short one. Evaluate faster.