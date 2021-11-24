NHL Rumors: All Options Are On the Table for the Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller’s agent

Rick Dhaliwal: Brian Bartlett, the agents for Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller: “We have not had any conversations with the Canucks about anything involving trades. J.T is focused on righting the ship there.”

Boeser on the block?

Rick Dhaliwal: Ben Hankinson, the agents for Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser: “I do not believe Brock will be traded but he knows it could happen. It is apart of the business. Brock does have faith in the Canucks team and his teammates to get through this.”

Rob Simpson of Vancouver Hockey Now: Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser has had his name in trade speculation since the offseason but things have heated up the past few days. He’s struggled this season and has seen his ice-time reduced.

Canucks GM Jim Benning has recently said that he will explore all things in order to turn their season around. ‘Multiple NHL management sources’ have indicated that Boeser could be at the top of the list.

Forward Elias Pettersson wouldn’t be happy if the Canucks moved Boeser. Moving a slumping Boeser with a $5.875 million cap hit and $7.5 million salary for the pending RFA may not be easy. Maybe they could acquire a veteran defenseman or a right-handed center for Boeser. There will be interest in Boeser.

Tense times in Vancouver

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal on the Canucks: “Teams are calling about Vancouver players, no surprise the vultures are out..”

Harman Dayal: “I’m not sure it makes sense to allow #Canucks management to explore the idea of potentially trading a core piece right now. One trade isn’t going to save the season and I’d be especially wary when you have a GM that might sense his time is running out to right the ship”

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on CHEK TV with Donnie and Dhali: “All options are on the table in VAN. Feeling is something is going to happen, is that a trade or firing?”

TSN: Darren Dreger when asked what he’s hearing out of Vancouver.