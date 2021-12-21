NHL Rumors: All-Star Weekend, Vancouver Canucks, and the Boston Bruins

No talk of canceling the All-Star Weekend just yet

Greg Wyshynski: Have been hearing that there has been no talk about canceling the Vegas NHL All-Star weekend at this time. Obviously, there have been other priorities that the NHL has been dealing with.

Rutherford to call the shots?

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on the Vancouver Canucks vacant GM position: “I still think Rutherford will call lots of the shots in VAN, some GM candidates maybe would want more of a say, want the job but say a bit more power in VAN.”

An ideal target for the Bruins is….

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins could still use a No. 2 center but it may not be their top need now. If they were to bring David Krejci back now, he’d require waivers.

The Bruins biggest need may be a top-four left-handed defenseman that can play big minutes. Someone with size, has some talent, and is preferably young. Mike Reilly and Matt Grzelcyk haven’t been ideal, and Derek Forbort isn’t a top-four.

“I mean, we’re still continuing to talk but you can imagine the entire league is a little bit handcuffed and we have the roster freeze coming up,” said Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney via Zoom at the end of last week. “So that’s probably going to put us in a situation where things aren’t — communication can continue but you can’t really do anything until you come out of it. And obviously we’re reacting to where our team is going to be coming out of the break and trying to prepare for that and then seeing who’s going to be healthy and recovered.”

Arizona Coyotes Jakob Chychrun could be the ideal left-handed defenseman that the Bruins are looking for. He’s 6′ 2″, 211 pounds, can score, and eat up minutes.

Do the Bruins have the assets to land someone like Chychrun? The Bruins have the draft picks but maybe not the young talent the Coyotes want.

Would Matt Grzelcyk, Jack Studnicka, a first- and second-round pick be enough to get conversations going? Would they need to replace Grzelcyk with Brandon Carlo? What about Jake DeBrusk, Urho Vaakanainen and draft picks?