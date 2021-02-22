NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, and the Edmonton Oilers

It’s time for the Ducks to make some changes

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: The Anaheim Ducks need to make some changes and re-evaluate the direction of the franchise. It needs to include all management, from Henry Samueli down.

Nobody claimed Adam Henrique and his $5.825 million contract over the weekend, which wasn’t a surprise. Could the Ducks find a trade partner if they take back a bad contract that has less term on it? Would they be willing to retain 25 to 50 percent of his salary?

An offseason Henrique buyout seems unlikely as they are still paying Corey Perry, and though buying out Henrique would save them $3.9 million over the next two seasons, it would keep him on the books until 2026-27.

Decisions need to be made with some veterans, and the GM who put the team together.

Oilers have some depth on the blue line and a few areas of need

Jonathan Willis of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers are in a good spot with some depth on the blue line. GM Ken Holland loves veteran defenseman and they could look to re-sign either or both Adam Larsson and Tyson Barrie.

Given their depth, could they see what trade value Ethan Bear holds? The 23-year old has been out since January 30th when he took a put to the head. doesn’t think it’s a good idea. The Bear-Darnell Nurse tandem has faired much better than the Barrie-Nurse pairing.

The Oilers biggest need maybe goaltending. Trading Bear for goaltending is a tough deal to pull off. They could use a third-line center but do you trade a right-handed defenseman who can play on the top pairing who is on a cheap contract? Do you look for a scoring winger?

The Oilers should be shopping one of their veteran right-handed defensemen and not Bear.

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: Kyle Turris hasn’t produced as the Edmonton Oilers had hoped when they signed him to a two-year contract this offseason. He hasn’t produced offensively as their third-line center and he’s had coverage issues.

The Oilers need to find a consistent No. 3 center.