NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, and the New York Rangers

The Anaheim Ducks could move Cam Fowler if the deal makes sense

Eric Stephens of the The Athletic: The Anaheim Ducks could move defenseman Cam Fowler at some point this season, and GM Pat Verbeek will have open communication with agent Pat Brisson and Fowler.

“If there’s any situation that makes sense to either Cam or to the hockey club, then we’ll explore something,” Verbeek said. “And if it doesn’t, he’s here. He’s fully committed to the Anaheim Ducks.”

Fowler has been in the rumor mill before and will try to block it out as best he can.

Goaltender John Gibson and Trevor Zegras will also be in the rumor mill. Moving Gibson may not be easy given his decling numbers, term and money left.

What will that sweet spot number be for Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers?

Frank Seravalli: The New York Rangers and Igor Shesterkin are having ongoing talks. Don’t think the Rangers are too concerned about the deadline report of having it done before the start of the season or else talks will have to wait until after the season.

The Rangers’ priority is to extend Shesterkin and he’s earned to make more than Carey Price but they have to have limits.

Phil Kocher: Vince Z. Mercogliano said on the Blueshirts Breakaway Podcast that the Rangers won’t go $12+ million for Igor Shesterkin but they will do more than $10.5 million. They’ll likely do something in the 11 millions.

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Igor Shesterkin’s camp may be looking to create some leverage by bringing up the ‘start of the season deadline’ but it doesn’t really changed much. Everyone knows that Sheskertin will become the highest-paid goaltender.

It’s been reported and verified that Shesterkin will be looking for $12 million a season, Rangers GM Chris Drury could be looking between $10.5 million and $11 million.

Shesterkin could also be looking to become the Rangers highest-paid player. Artemi Panarin carries an $11,642,857 cap hit

When Carey Price signed his $10.5 million deal it was 13.21 percent of the cap. $12 million would be 13.04 percent of a projected $92 million contract. Henrik Lundqvist‘s last extension was 12.32 percent of the cap – $8.5 million in 2014-15. Sergei Bobrovsky‘s $10 million deal was 12.27 percent of the cap.