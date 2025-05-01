NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Anaheim Ducks have begun interviewing head coaches

Patrick Present of The Hockey News: Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek back on April 19th on their vacant head coaching position.

“Timeline, we’re going to start the search and start to make a list immediately. I really don’t have a timeline on it. I’m going to look to hire the best candidate for this team and what it needs moving forward.”

Frank Seravalli on the “Morning Cuppa Hockey” Show Tuesday, said that the Anaheim Ducks were the only team to have started interviewing for their vacant head coaching position.

“I think Anaheim’s trying. They’re the first team that I know that has completed interviews and has more scheduled. They’re grinding away to try and make that happen.”

David Carle, Not Joel Quenneville is the Right Fit for the Anaheim Ducks

Ducks GM Verbeek has been on record saying they are going to cast a wide net on his search. The Ducks may look to have a new coach named by the end of May.

It shouldn’t take long for Mike Sullivan to find a new team

Pierre LeBrun: Five teams inquired about Mike Sullivan right after it was announced that he wouldn’t be back with the Pittsburgh Penguins next year.

Some teams might have been kicking tires, but others are serious. It won’t take him long to find a new team.

Some Pittsburgh Penguins coaching options

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: Pittsburgh Penguins president and GM Kyle Dubas will be starting a head coaching search after the Penguins parted ways with Mike Sullivan after 10 years. Names that will be coming up in their search include:

Rick Tocchet is one of the top names available now. Kirk MacDonald is the head coach of their AHL affiliate, and the Penguins have a history of promoting with from within. David Carle isn’t interested in the Chicago Blackhawks position, but would the Penguins interest him? Todd Nelson is one of the top AHL coaches. David Quinn is their current assistant coach and has NHL head coaching experience with the Shark and Rangers. Mike Vellucci is a long-term Penguins assistant but seems unlikely given the length of time he’s been with Sullivan.

NHL Rumors: Mike Sullivan Availability Changes the Head Coaching Landscape

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.