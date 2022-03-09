NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Ducks finding out the market for their UFAs

Elliotte Friedman: Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek has told teams that he’s testing the market in their unrestricted free agents. That doesn’t mean that he will trade one (or all) will be traded, just finding out their value.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Ducks defenseman Josh Manson is expected to return to the lineup later this week and teams will be watching.

There haven’t been any contract talks with Manson yet as they are focused on Hampus Lindholm.

“So it’s led a lot of people to wonder, does it mean Josh Manson is definitely getting dealt? Well, not quite. That may be the case but I think the Ducks want to see how the Lindholm negotiation goes and if that falls through, is there a chance to try and get Josh Manson signed at the 11th hour. So it’s more probable that he gets dealt and he’s got a 12-team no-trade list but a lot of teams who have tried for a couple years to get Josh Manson are hoping that he becomes available closer to March 21.”

The Maple Leafs still are a fit for Marc-Andre Fleury

Sportsnet: Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli on Monday on Sportsnet 590 on the Toronto Maple Leafs and their goaltending situation.

“My guess is if the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to go down that path and really take a swing at a goaltender, it’s probably going to be someone of substance, someone you can feel confident in and hang your hat on for a playoff run.”

Seravalli on the idea of Chicago Blackhawks Marc-Andre Fleury.

“I don’t think the Fleury situation is far-fetched,” Seravalli said, pointing out that if the Leafs and Hawks included a third team in the trade, the goalie’s $7 million cap hit could be slashed twice and make him more affordable. “The Chicago Blackhawks are in desperate need of a goaltender as well. Can you flip them back Petr Mrazek? Someone with term on his deal. They are going into full rebuild mode. … If you’re rebuilding, does it really matter who’s in net? And if you can find a way to increase your return for Fleury by taking on Mrazek, would that help? Then that would free up the Leafs to be in a position where they could enter the summer with a blank slate, an opportunity to start over.”