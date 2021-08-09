NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Free agent options for the Ducks

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: The Anaheim Ducks still have some money available this offseason if they want to spend. The prices for the remaining UFAs may come down as players may just want to make sure they have a team to play with next season.

A look at some of the available forwards that might interest the Ducks on a short-term deal.

Ryan Donato – 20 points in 50 games last season with the Sharks.

Alex Galchenyuk – 13 points in 34 games with the Maple Leafs last season. The Ducks have had previous interest in him.

Dominik Kahun – 15 points in 48 games with the Oilers last year. Could maybe sign him for $1 million.

Bobby Ryan – 14 points for the Red Wings last year in 33 games. Scored 147 goals in the six years he played for the Ducks.

Maple Leafs will have some tough decisions next offseason as well

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun: The Toronto Maple Leafs are over the cap but don’t have to cap compliant until the start of the season. They’ll need to waive some players or find a taker for forward Alex Kerfoot.

The Leafs haven’t found a replacement for defenseman Zach Bogosian and they don’t have the cap space to fill his spot.

Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly is entering the final year of his contract and will be looking for a raise from his current $5 million. A long-term extension could come in around $8 million per season.

Darnell Nurse, Cale Makar and Seth Jones are younger and came in over $9 million this offseason. Miro Heiskanen got $8.45 million.

If the Maple Leafs were to bring Rielly back the made need to move out some salary, or do they let him leave a free agent?

Goaltender Jack Campbell is also entering the final year of his deal and he could be looking to double or triple his $1.6 million salary.