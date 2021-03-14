NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, and the Washington Capitals

Ducks Terry hits the rumor mill

Sportsnet: Trade talk is picking up across the league as the trade deadline is now a month away. One new player to the rumor mill is Anaheim Ducks forward is 23-year old Troy Terry.

“One young player who might be up for a change of scenery is Troy Terry in Anaheim,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported during Saturday’s Headlines segment on Hockey Night in Canada. “I’m starting to hear some conversation about him and whether or not he might go somewhere else to get a change from the Ducks.”

Capitals are not ruling out Lundqvist as they continue to monitor their goaltending

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com: The Washington Capitals have closed the door on goaltender Henrik Lundqvist returning this season. He had heart surgery back in January, and in late February he posted a video of him being on the ice. It’s unlikely he returns but still a possibility.

“I think it’s impressive what he’s doing,” MacLellan said. “I see the videos like you guys see the video. I don’t know how likely or unlikely it is. I mean, he had valve replacement surgery. It would be pretty incredible if he was able to come back. I guess we’ll see where he is at the end here. “Probably unlikely, but I wouldn’t rule it out.”

Current Capitals goaltenders Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov have zero playoff experience. The Capitals will need to decide whether or not to add a goaltender before the deadline. They do have Craig Anderson on the taxi squad. Samsonov is working his way back from COVID.