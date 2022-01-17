NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, and the New York Rangers

Darche to interview with the Ducks as well

Eric Engels: The Anaheim Ducks are scheduled to interview Mathieu Darche later this week about their vacant GM position.

DeBrusk’s trade request is believed to still be there

Jimmy Murphy: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy praised Jake DeBrusk‘s effort and commitment to the team but as far as Cassidy knows, DeBrusk hasn’t changed his mind about wanting a trade from the Bruins.

Steve Macfarlane: “ Similar sentiments in Calgary with Sam Bennett right before he was traded by #Flames . Things started to go better for him but departure was inevitable by then.”

Top-six and third-line trade options for the New York Rangers

Arthur Staples of The Athletic: The New York Rangers need more depth at forward and should look to add ahead of the March 21st trade deadline. A top-six forward could be their target.

San Jose Sharks pending UFA forward Tomas Hertl could be one trade option. It would cost a first-round pick and maybe a B-level prospect. If the Rangers acquired Hertl and wanted to keep him beyond this season, they’d have to move out some salary.

Arizona Coyotes Phil Kessel wouldn’t cost as much to acquire and they could get the Coyotes to retain some salary.

Two forwards that are unlikely are Dallas Stars Joe Pavelski and Philadelphia Flyers Claude Giroux. Pavelski has a three-team trade list and Giroux has a no-movement clause.

Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell may not be available given the Ducks position in the standings. If the Rangers were to acquire him and his $3.79 million cap hit, the Rangers would still have some space to add.

Boston Bruins Jake DeBrusk is a left winger and the Rangers are deeper on that side. Rangers Vitali Kravtsov could be a trade asset here, but they may want to keep him given their cap situation.

Vegas Golden Knights Reilly Smith may make the most sense. The Golden Knights need to move salary and Gerard Gallant was his coach for several years. It could cost a first-round pick for Smith.

If they are okay with two internal top-six options in Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil. or Barclay Goodrow, they could look to upgrade their third line.

Rangers GM Chris Drury has spoken with Montreal Canadiens ‘GM’ Jeff Gorton about Artturi Lehkonen according to sources. Talks were preliminary. Pending RFA wouldn’t be cheap and is owed a $2.3 million qualifying offer.

Other third-line options could be Chris Tierney (Senators), Travis Boyd (Coyotes), Colin Blackwell (Kraken) and Calle Jarnkrok (Kraken).