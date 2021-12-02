NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, Montreal Canadiens, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Three teams looking for a GM

TSN: The Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks are all needing to hire a GM. Whenever they start their process, there will be some available for interviewing now, while others may still be under contract according to Pierre LeBrun.

“And in the case of Mathieu Darche, who I believe is on Anaheim’s long list of names, doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll reach out for an interview, but he is on their long list of names and we know that he will be of interest to the Montreal Canadiens. Well, he is available. He does not have a clause in his deal that says he has to wait until the rest of the season. Julien BriseBois, the GM in Tampa, does not believe in holding his people back so if and when Montreal and/or Anaheim reach out, Mathieu Darche will be available to go for an interview if he chooses to do so.”

Eric Engels: Have been told that Daniel Briere is high up on the list of potential candidates for the Montreal Canadiens ‘GM’ position.

Sam Carchidi: Three years ago the Philadelphia Flyers talked to Briere about being a GM and he said he wasn’t ready at the time. Is he ready now for the Canadiens position?

Sean Leahy of NBC Sports: Patrick Roy when asked on TVA Sports if he’d be interested in the GM position with the Canadiens.

“Would I be interested? Of course,” Roy told TVA Sports and Radio-Canada on Tuesday, via CTV. “But, at the same time, I am aware that it is a process and that there are several very good candidates who will be in the running. But if I get a call, I’ll definitely listen.”

Roy continued.

“Decisions were made over the weekend, and if the phone rings, it will ring. Otherwise, we will continue to do what we do, it’s not more complicated than that.”

Vigneault on the hot seat?

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on the Philadelphia Flyers: