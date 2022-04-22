NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Zellweger would likely be a part of any Chychrun asking price

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Arizona Coyotes asking price for defenseman Jakob Chychrun is really high – four assets. Would have to think that for the Anaheim Ducks Olen Zellweger would be a part of the asking price.

Sharks GM search underway

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on the San Jose Sharks GM search.

“They finally started reaching out to teams this week, I’m told. They started with a list of 50 names and then they went to 25. They are going to, I think, interview over the phone within the next week or so five or six candidates and then perhaps that will move to in-person interviews in the month of May. They’re going to take their time. They are OK with the current front office to run the draft. They want to get the right person.”

Will Ryan Ellis be a part of the Flyers future?

Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier has been out for months. Defenseman Ryan Ellis has only played in four games and has been out since mid-November.

Couturier has had surgery and will be ready for training camp. Ellis’ status is up in the air.

Sources are saying there are some within their Hockey Operations that are unsure what the primary injury is.

One source threw out a “hip, hip flexor, core muscle, groin and abdominal” issue. The Flyers are hopeful rest will have him ready for training camp.

Another source is saying surgery could end up being an option.

There are some within the organization who are wondering if Ellis even wants to be a part of the team according to one source. If he wants out, he has five years left on his contract at a $6.25 million cap hit, so that along with missing basically the entire season will make him difficult to move.

Staying healthy has been an issue for Ellis throughout his career.

The Flyers will be going through an “aggressive retool” and Ellis future status with the team will play a part in what they don’t have to address and what they might have to address.

