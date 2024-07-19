NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, St. Louis Blues, and the Advantage No-Tax States

A Torey Krug to the Anaheim Ducks trade fell through

David Pagnotta: There had been some speculation earlier this month that the Anaheim Ducks and St. Louis Blues had a deal involving defenseman Torey Krug fall through.

Krug wouldn’t waive his no-trade clause and there was his nagging injury issue.

If Krug is out for the season, his $6.5 million could be put on the LTIR.

TSN: Barry Trotz on TSN Overdrive when asked about the advantage teams with no State tax have compared to teams in other cities/States/Provinces that have tax.

Dave Feschuk: “Barry, so up here, north of the border, we look at your success luring some free agents this offseason. We look at another year going by and a Canadian team not winning the Stanley Cup. What 30, 30-plus years and counting.

And we look at another team from a no-tax state claiming the trophy. As a GM in a no-tax state in Tennessee, how much of a selling point is that in your favor to be able to sort of bring that to the attention of would-be free agents and acquisitions?”

Trotz: “Well, I think when you, it is an advantage because your dollar goes a little bit farther. There’s no question it is a little bit of an advantage.

But when you talk to, you talk to Steven Stamkos or, or (Jonathan) Marchessault, the players that are serial winners, guys that have gone deep, have had deep, you know, good careers and have made a lot. It doesn’t go that far.

But it does, does help probably the middle, middle group a little bit. For the elite players, the top players. thery’re looking for a place that are serious about winning, want to win, and fit in their window.

So, it is it is for some guys but the guys that are usually leading your teams and, and being the big difference makers, I don’t think it’s that big of a difference. I think it’s more for the, the guys that are sort of in the second and third, third-tier in your group.”