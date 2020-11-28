NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vancouver Canucks

Ducks have a deal with Miller? Interest in Johnson?

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: (mailbag) Though they continue to say there is no handshake deal between the Anaheim Ducks and Ryan Miller, the longer he remains unsigned, the more thinks there they have something worked out to help them get around the salary cap. The Ducks don’t really want to go over the ceiling during the offseason. If for whatever reason they don’t re-sign Miller, Anthony Stolarz should be the backup.

Believe the Ducks do like Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Johnson but not at $5 million for another four seasons. Could only see the Ducks taking on Johnson would be if the Lightning retained 50 percent of his salary, and the Ducks being able to move out some salary to balance out the $2.5 million.

Danton Heinen may appeal more to the Lightning than Carter Rowney, but one-year left at $2.8 million would be an issue. Johnson can play both right wing and center, and the money owed is less than this cap hit. Ryan Kesler (being able to LTIR him) and another salary related contract for Johnson could work. The Ducks could also keep Kesler and LTIR him.

Bridge deals for Pettersson and Hughes?

TSN Radio Vancouver: Thomas Drance on Vancouver Canucks Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, who are both a year away from being restricted free agents.

