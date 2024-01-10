NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks Trevor Zegras not being shopped but….

TSN: Darren Dreger on Insider Trading that the Anaheim Ducks are not shopping forward Trevor Zegras but there is some interest in the forward.

“Sources indicate that throughout varying points, there’s at least been some level of interest that’s been explored by the Ducks in dynamic forward Trevor Zegras. Now, for the record, he is not being shopped by Verbeek and the Ducks.

This is just part of going through the development of a young player who doesn’t necessarily play a complete game, but the Anaheim Ducks continue to work on that aspect. So, it’s something that we’re going to keep an eye on. Perhaps coming to a head in the off-season.”

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on the Ducks forward Trevor Zegras possibly being available.

“Eyes on Trevor Zegras. In speaking with teams around the league, they suggest that Zegras’s name has been out there and in play. And while that may be a bit of a surprise for a guy who was a cover athlete on NHL 23 and has scored some incredible highlight reel goals, I think the truth is that, I don’t know that many people believe that Trevor Zegras meshes with the ultimate view of how Pat Verbeek wants to see the Anaheim Ducks play and their style, and that loss could be someone else’s game.

Certainly not saying that anything is imminent. But the fact that Zegras’s, his name has been out there. The fact that they opened training camp this season, and they didn’t have Trevor Zegras there because this contract dispute was ongoing, which at times, I think, probably got pretty nasty. He’s got two years left on this bridge deal at $5.75 per.

Elliotte Friedman: Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras will miss some time according to coach Greg Cronin.

Trevor Zegras is reportedly on the trade block. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/WXEAtEY3DG — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 9, 2024