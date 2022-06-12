An Anaheim Ducks Mailbag Full Of Zegras, Free Agency, and More

Eric Stephens of The Athletic (mailbag): The Anaheim Ducks face an interesting summer. When there can be a second part of an off-season question and answer session, that is a sign.

The Trevor Zegras contract (err potential one) gets talked about heavily. Zegras and Jack Hughes both belong to CAA Hockey. Hughes signed an 8 year, $8 million AAV deal. Those are numbers to shoot for but do not expect Pat Verbeek and the Zegras camp to agree on something soon.

As for Troy Terry and Jamie Drysdale, bridge deals are very plausible in the hopes that they parlay good seasons into even better campaigns. That could mean much bigger paydays in a couple years time.

Pat Verbeek may bring players in via a trade as opposed to free agency. If this truly is another development year, that will likely be the case.

As for coaching, Verbeek likely has candidates in mind should Dallas Eakins falter. He is not on thin ice just yet.

Simply, expect a lot to happen in Anaheim this summer as 2022-23 approaches.

Vancouver Canucks and Miller, Boeser, and Horvat Once More

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: Again and again the talk with the Vancouver Canucks is J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, and Bo Horvat. It repeatedly comes up. With five of Vancouver’s top nine scorer’s seeing their deals end now or next year, Vancouver is nearing a crossroads.

The likely scenario dictates that Brock Boeser will be qualified to protect Vancouver’s rights. After that, who knows what may happen. Could there be a two to three year deal that starts at $7.5 then comes down some? That is possible too.

Bo Horvat is the most consistent of this trio and has relished the C and all the leadership responsibilities. He can be a top-six contributor well into his 30’s but his pay remains a question. A slightly more front-loaded extension keeps coming up.

J.T. Miller flirted with 100 points last year. His defensive shortcoming are well documented but his offense is too. Miller can easily provide well above average offense well into any extension. Again, the defense is a question. But then there is Demko, Hughes, and Pattersson. Wow, Vancouver has decisions.

Miller’s should come this summer. Should.