NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, and Rental Defensemen.

Only internal GM interviews for the Anaheim Ducks so far

Pierre LeBrun: The Anaheim Ducks interviewed internal candidates in Jeff Solomon, Dave Nonis and Martin Maddex last week.

External interviews should be conducted soon.

At this point, the Ducks haven’t reached out Mathieu Darche.

On the Vancouver Canucks GM search

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on the Donnie and Dhali show on the Vancouver Canucks GM search: ” It is close to the end, down to final 4. Keep hearing Patrik Alvin is favourite, I think Mellanby had a good interview, Ryan Johnson could get increased role.”

Tyler Motte getting interest and Jaroslav Halak may not waive his NMC

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on the Donnie and Dhali show on the Vancouver Canucks and the trade deadline: “I hear Tyler Motte name, teams will like him. I am not convinced Halak will move, not sure he will waive.”

Significant changes for the Edmonton Oilers aren’t imminent

Ryan Rishaug: “My understanding is Ken Holland and his management and scouts are in California at pro scouting meetings this week. Don’t suspect any significant change is imminent, and that what he said at his avail last week on his coaching holds true right now as well.”

Will teams part with a first-round pick for any rental defensemen?

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The trade deadline remains two months away and teams remain in a wait-and-see mode.

There is a good size list of pending unrestricted free agent defensemen that could be available at the trade deadline. Will any land a first-round pick?

The Buffalo Sabres are looking to get a first-round pick for Colin Miller. So are the Montreal Canadiens with Ben Chiarot.

Dallas Stars John Klingberg should net the biggest return among pending UFA defensemen. If an extension is are the trade, the return would be greater.

The list of potential sellers may be greater than the buyers, so it may be difficult for teams to net a first-round pick for their rental defenseman.

Would the Canadiens take a second-round pick now for Chiarot or try to wait it out and land a first?

The price goes up for teams that require salary to be retained. The Arizona Coyotes, Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils could be used for salary retention.