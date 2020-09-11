NHL Rumors and News: Oilers, Lightning, Reduced Pay and Internal Budgets, Flyers, and Blue Jackets

Oilers and Lightning signings

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers have signed forward Adam Cracknell to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2020-21 season. Cracknell recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 52 games for Kunlun Red Star of the KHL last season.

Puck Pedia: The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed right-handed defenseman Alex Green to a two-year entry-level contract. He was a 2018 fourth round pick. He’ll carry a $817,500 salary cap hit with a $925,000 AAV.

Yr 1: $700K Base, $92.5K SB, $132.5K GP Bonuses

Yr 2: $750K Base, $92.5K SB, $82.5K GP Bonuses

Reduced pay for staff and internal budgets

Frank Seravalli of TSN: Sources have said that six of the seven Canadian teams have reduced the pay for staff members, with the Toronto Maple Leafs as the only team that hasn’t. There are at least 17 teams who have cut salaries.

The Ottawa Senators initially reduced pay by 50 percent. Their coaching staff appealed to the NHL and they received full pay retroactive to July 13th.

League employees who are/were working in the bubbles are at a 25 percent reduced pay.

The Sabres took a 20 percent cut from April to July 13th, and then turned down a 25 percent reduction request. The Sabres also fired 22 staff back on June 16th. The Sabres may also have an internal salary cap in the low $70 million range.

The Arizona Coyotes could have an internal number below $70 million. They recently missed signing bonus payments to a number of players. The Penguins could have an internal budget in the low-to-mid $70 million range.

Flyers free agents Patrick and Elliott

Bill Meltzer: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said that they will have to work through the contract process with the agent for pending restricted free agent forward Nolan Patrick. They haven’t started focusing on that just yet. Their goal has just been working on getting him healthy.

Sam Carchidi: GM Fletcher hints that they may be interested in bringing back pending unrestricted free agent goaltender Brian Elliott.

Fletcher says that Elliott has the respect of his teammates and the organization. Fletcher has already started contract talks with his agent.

Blue Jackets need to see what Anderson wants before trade speculation kicks in

TSN: Darren Dreger on the Columbus Blue Jackets and pending restricted free agent Josh Anderson.