NHL Rumors and News: St. Louis Blues – Phase 2, Tarasenko, Perunovich, Pietrangelo, and Bozak

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: The majority of St. Louis Blues headed back to their home cities or country, with about 10 remaining in St. Louis according to GM Doug Armstrong. For now, Armstrong wants his players to remain where they are.

“I recommend the guys just stay where they’re at till we get very close to a start of Phase 3.”

Phase two could be in place in June, but it is voluntary.

“But you also understand Phase 3, which is the training camp stage, isn’t till July 10 at the earliest. Phase 2 could open up any time soon. So you’re probably talking three weeks at minimum of Phase 2, three weeks of training camp. After six weeks, they’re gonna be more than ready to play.”

Vladimir Tarasenko is now healthy and is ready to resume playing.

Armstrong said that indications are Hobey Baker Award winner Scott Perunovich won’t be allowed to play, but they are still negotiating.

The Blues will carry four goaltenders when the season resumes – Jordan Binnington, Jake Allen, Ville Husso and probably Adam Wilcox.

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: (mailbag) The St. Louis Blues not re-signing pending free agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo would help with their cap situation for the next few years, but they are okay for 2021-22. Maybe the Blues feel that after re-signing Marco Scandella and with a few of their prospects getting closer, they might still be able to contend without Pietrangelo.

It’s won’t be an easy time for free agents. Pietrangelo could hit the open market to see what is out there. Some teams will have more cap space than the Blues.

If the Blues were to sign Pietrangelo, that would put them with three defensemen (Petrangelo, Colton Parayko, and Justin Faulk) at a combined $21 million. If Faulk doesn’t have a good season he could be made available for the Seattle expansion draft.

Tyler Bozak has one-year left on his deal at a $5 million cap hit. He might still some trade value.