NHL Rumors and Notes: Boston Bruins, and the Montreal Canadiens

Brad Marchard said Friedman’s extension report is false

Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now: Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday night that Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins were getting closer to three-year contract extension. Marchand doesn’t think that is true.

“Elliott likes talking about me this week,” said Marchand. “I’m not going to talk about contract stuff in the media. That report from Elliott is false. If I was going to sign a three-year extension, it would be signed. Clearly, Elliott is just wrong there.”

Before the season started GM Don Sweeney said that sides had been talking.

Montreal Canadiens coach on all the outside noise

TSN: Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis talking about the outside noise and how he doesn’t go to his critics for advice.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Obviously the noise, right, is that what you’re saying? I don’t listen to stuff. And I’ll tell you why I don’t listen to stuff, because why would I listen to a critic from somebody I would never go for advice for?

Okay, so just, just, just to start there. But I know what you’re saying.

It’s funny because yesterday, I was walking to the Bell Center, going to work, and, like I said, I don’t listen. But there’s a couple fans that stopped me and they said, ‘Hey, don’t, don’t listen to them. Keep working.’ So I realized, oh, okay, this is happening, right?

It’s part of the market, you know. But, like, it’s not going to change what I do, and it’s not going to make me upset. But if it does, one thing is, I’m almost thankful, because I usually, I usually overcome the obstacles and the people that doubt. And it fuels me. So I appreciate the market.”