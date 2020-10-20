NHL Rumors and Notes: Ferland, Mikheyev, Kovalchuk, Gallagher and Palmieri

Ferland back skating

Rick Dhaliwal: Micheal Ferland‘s agent Jason Davidson: “Mike is trying to keep it as normal as possible, he is skating back home in Manitoba.”

Mikheyev arbitration numbers

Elliotte Friedman: The Toronto Maple Leafs submitted a two-year offer at $1 million per season and Ilya Mikheyev asked for one-year and $2.7 million.

As always, the team goes low and the player goes high.

Kovalchuk signing in the KHL?

Aivis Kalnins: There is a rumor coming out of Russia that forward Ilya Kovalchuk could be signing with Spartak Moscow.

Kovalchuk still wants to play in the NHL next season, so it would be interesting on how it would work.

On Gallagher’s extension

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Believe that Brendan Gallagher‘s camp used Chris Kreider’s seven-year, $6.5 million per deal as comparable. Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin may have drawn the line on giving the seventh year. The sides settled on six-years at $6.5 million per. Gallagher also got a no-movement clause.

Little talks between the Devils and Palmieri as of now

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The New Jersey Devils aren’t shopping forward Kyle Palmieri just yet. He has a year left on his contract and there haven’t been any meaning extension talks yet.

“Our talks have been very preliminary in nature. We’re happy to be patient to see what a fair deal is, it’s not contentious at all, we’ve got time,’’ Bartlett said Monday.

Would think the sides would discuss what a fair number would be to see if they are close to the same page. Believe that Palmieri would like to sign an extension with the Devils.

Brendan Gallagher’s extension could be a comparable.

If the sides aren’t close, a trade is possible. The Devils may wait until the trade deadline in hope there is more of market for him as opposed to this offseason.