NHL Rumors and Notes: Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel said there has been a “disconnect” with regards to the herniated disk in his neck. He wanted to have surgery and the Sabres wanted him to rehab it. He’s been frustrated.

“For sure, I would say I’ve been a bit upset about the way things have been handled since I’ve been hurt. I would be lying to say that things have moved smoothly since my injury,” said Eichel. “So yeah, I think there’s been a bit of a disconnect I think from the organization and myself. It’s been tough at times.

“But right now for me, I think the most important thing is just trying to get healthy and figure out a way to be available to play hockey next year, where ever that might be.”

Eichel has five years left on his contract a $10 million cap hit. The Sabres have missed the playoffs for 10 consecutive seasons and Eichel knows change is coming.