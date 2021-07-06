NHL Rumors and Notes: Jets, Penguins and Wild

Jones would be intriguing for the Jets

Mike McIntyre: (When asked if he would trade Kyle Connor for Seth Jones) “I would be hesitant to trade anyone for Seth Jones unless you are guaranteed to lock him up long-term, and at a price you can afford. But the pending UFA next summer is an intriguing player. Connor is a trade chip if taking a big blue-line swing, IMO.”

Penguins offseason priorities

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins would like to add some size this offseason. They also don’t need to fill all their holes immediately as some moves can wait until the trade deadline next season.

Top priorities for the Penguins

Right-side defenseman – A hole the need to fill, either re-signing Cody Ceci or finding a free agent.

Physicality – The Penguins may need to move out some salary before they are able to add. Free agency may not be a fit so they may need to hit the trade market. This is the area that may wait for the trade deadline.

Experienced goaltending – They have Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith under contract for next year. The goalie market could be crowded again this offseason.

Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is entering the final year of his deal. The 34-year old carries a $7.25 million cap hit. He put up 45 points in 55 games this past season, averaging 24:39 minutes per game.

His no-movement clause means he has to be protected in the expansion. Early last month GM Ron Hextall said Letang was part of their core and has a future with the team.

What would an extension look like? Given his age, it would have to be a short-term deal.

Wild re-sign Bjugstad

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild have re-signed forward Nick Bjugstad to a one-year deal worth $900,000.

He recorded six goals and 11 assists in 44 games last season.