Jones and a prospect for Keith?

David Staples: Bob Stauffer said on the radio yesterday that the Chicago Blackhawks may want Caleb Jones and a prospect for Duncan Keith. Though it is possible, Stauffer said that it’s unlikely to be Dmitri Samorukov.

On the Oilers goaltending, Jones, Keith and Barrie

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Believe that the Edmonton Oilers will re-sign goaltender Mike Smith and that it’s possible that Mikko Koskinen could be back as well. They could use an upgrade in net but would not fill upgrade at the expense of a top winger, a second pairing left-handed defenseman or a third-line center.

The Oilers would likely leave defenseman Caleb Jones unprotected for the Settle Kraken expansion draft, to trying to get something for him (Duncan Keith trade rumors) make sense.

So as noted before, the Oilers and Seattle Kraken are two teams that Keith would waive his no-trade clause for, with the Oilers appearing to be the front-runners. Don’t believe the Chicago Blackhawks want to retain 50 percent of Keith’s salary, maybe closer to 25 percent.

Have talked to a couple of people who think Oilers GM Ken Holland has spoken with Tyson Barrie‘s camp or will be talking with them. One source thinks it could happen this week. Don’t believe the Oilers would re-sign him over Adam Larsson.

What it may cost for Keith

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers adding Duncan Keith’s experience and leadership makes sense, but it can’t come at a cost where they don’t have the salary cap room to address other areas of need.

Believe that the Oilers will end up overpaying and it’s a difficult trade for the Oilers to win.

Could the Oilers send Kyle Turris with the Blackhawks retaining $2 million of Keith’s $5.5 million? They would give the Oilers a $3,538,462 million cap hit for Keith and they won’t have to spend the money buying out Turris.

The Blackhawks aren’t believed to want to take on big, bad cap hits like James Neal, Mikko Koskinen or Zack Kassian.