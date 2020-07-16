NHL Rumors and Notes: Not all team employees are back to full pay … Lehner and the Golden Knights

Not all team employees are back to full pay

TSN: There were many teams that had to cut the salary of coaches and staff during the pause. Darren Dreger says not all are back to full pay.

“Well, some, but not all. Obviously it’s a very sensitive issue to all those who are involved. The NHL Coaches’ Association is trying to get all head coaches and assistant coaches back up to full salary. Those who accepted the voluntary pay reduction or those who contractually were forced to take it because of the term ‘pause.’ Now some contracts include a force majeure clause which, in this case, was triggered by the NHL going into pause. So the Coaches’ Association is working with the NHL, but an important distinction here too is that the NHL doesn’t govern over this. This is a club by club situation and I’m happy to report the majority of NHL teams that were forced to cut back salaries have returned to full pay.”

Lehner hopes to talk with the Golden Knights after the season

Danny Webster of NHL.com: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner hasn’t been with the organization long but he is hopeful that he’ll have some conversions about remaining with the team beyond this season.

“I’m sure we’ll have some discussions after the season and see what happens,” Lehner said Wednesday. “I really like it here. Great team, great organization, great group of players. We’ll see what happens. You never know, but it’s a very good impression here so far.”

Lehner remained in Vegas during the pause and had been skating for five weeks in Phase 2.

