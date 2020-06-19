NHL Rumors and Notes: Rangers and Lias Andersson … Bruins and Kevan Miller

Lias Andersson won’t be joining the New York Rangers for training camp

Larry Brooks: The New York Rangers had spoken with Lias Andersson about coming over for the training camp but he’s decided to remain in Sweden.

Elliotte Friedman: Andersson is still the Rangers property for the 2020-21 season, so they will be involved in the process.

Rick Carpiniello: Andersson could still be an option for the Rangers next season, and it’s not up Andersson where he plays. It is up to the Rangers where he plays, and they have not made a decision yet.

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Rangers president John Davidson on Andersson.

“We had discussions with Lias about coming over for camp, but he felt it was better for him to stay in his home country at this time,” Davidson told The Post. “We respect that decision. “We had a number of good conversations. He told me he wants to be a New York Ranger. We’ll continue to hold his rights and down the road we’ll have discussions about where it’s best for Lias to play next season.”

Miller not thinking about retirement, but unsure what lies in his future

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller had x-rays on his right knee a couple of weeks ago. Results were good and he’s scheduled for a CT scan in a couple of weeks. He hasn’t played since April of 2019.

Miller said that he’s not thinking about retiring but isn’t sure when he might be able to return to hockey.

Miller is a pending unrestricted free agent and he hasn’t spoken to his agent about playing next season. He also added that he doesn’t know if his agent has had any talks with the Bruins.

Focusing on getting healthy is all Miller has been concentrating on.