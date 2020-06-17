NHL Rumors and Notes: Seattle, Los Angeles Kings, and the Anaheim Ducks

Seattle arena delay but still on time to open for the 2021-22 season

TSN: Seattle president Todd Leiweke said that the schedule to have their arena renovations completed has been pushed back a few months because of COVID-19. They are still expected to be complete for the opening of the 2021-22 season.

“Any delay is absolutely minimal. Given what we went through the workers have kept building. But there have been issues with supply lines,” Leiweke told the AP on Tuesday. “If it’s not going to be the date we hoped it’s not very long thereafter. And it’s impressive how they’ve actually kept things on schedule. If our target was early summer of 2021 to say we’re going to hit it sometime in the summer is pretty good considering all things.”

Trademark delays and with the pandemic have delayed the naming of the team, something they continue to work on. Leiweke added that now is “not the right time” to announce a name.

The Los Angeles Kings have the cap space but should hold off any bigger named free agents

Matt Larkin of The Hockey News: The Los Angeles Kings netted themselves more draft picks and prospects at the trade deadline by shipping out Tyler Toffoli, Alec Martinez, Jack Campbell, Kyle Clifford and Derek Forbort. They have 11 picks in the 2020 NHL draft and the fourth-best odds to win the draft lottery.

The Kings have about $20 million in salary cap space with 16 players under contract. They don’t have any pending free agents that are going to take up a big chunk of their cap space.

If they wanted they could go after a bigger named free agent, but it may to early for them to contend and would be better off waiting at least another year.

Los Angeles Kings rumors and news

Another season at the bottom wouldn’t hurt the Anaheim Ducks

Matt Larkin of The Hockey News: The Anaheim Ducks had trouble scoring, they struggled defensively at times, and goaltender John Gibson was asked again to keep the team afloat. The Ducks added a first-round pick from the Bruins and acquired a few young players at the deadline.

Heading into the offseason the Ducks don’t have a lot of projected salary cap space. They took on David Backes contract ($4.5 million with Boston retaining $1.5) and Corey Perry‘s buyout is $6.625 million next season. They’ll get some relief if/when Ryan Kesler goes on the LTIR.

The Ducks should be about getting ride of salary this offseason and not taking on any more. Having roster space for their young players to continue to develop is what they should be looking at.

Another top 10 pick in the 2021 NHL draft wouldn’t be a bad thing for the franchise.

Anaheim Ducks rumors and news