NHL Rumors and Notes: St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, and the Boston Bruins

Hoffman would be a fit in St. Louis, core Blackhawks likely staying, and makes sense to keep Gaudreau

Tracey Myers of NHL.com: (mailbag) The St. Louis Blues being able to sign unrestricted free agent forward Mike Hoffman would be a good idea. The Blues likely won’t have scoring winger Vladimir Tarasenko to start the season after he had shoulder surgery back in September. Hoffman’s agent has said he would consider a short-term deal which may allow a team like the Blues to fit him under their salary cap.

Jonathan Toews has a no-movement clause and has already said this offseason he isn’t interested in playing elsewhere. It would be a surprise if Patrick Kane or Duncan Keith were interested in moving on as well. Not so sure about Brent Seabrook. He doesn’t have the greatest contract but there hasn’t been any indication lately that they are trying to trade him.

Johnny Gaudreau has two years left on his contract. There are Philadelphia Flyers fans that would love to see him play for their team, but don’t think the Flames should move him just year.

Rask and the Bruins ready to get going again

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Tuukka Rask left the bubble in Toronto during the playoffs to be his family after there was a medical emergency with the daughter, He and the Bruins are ready to move on, together.

“I think everything that happened in the bubble has been addressed, dealt with,” Cassidy said Wednesday. “We’re moving on, getting ready to win next year. That includes our goaltender.”

Cassidy added: