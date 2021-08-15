NHL Rumors and Notes: Winter Olympics, and the Ottawa Senators

NHL on the Olympics

John Shannon: NHL: “As a reminder, no final agreement or decision has been made to this point regarding the possible participation of NHL Players in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Talks remain ongoing.”

John Shannon: NHL continues: “If, for whatever reason, there’s no NHL Player participation in the Olympics, a revised Regular Season schedule will be released which, to the greatest extent possible, will adopt the dates and games reflected in the schedule contemplating Olympic participation.”

Senators looking for some help upfront

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators would like to add a veteran center or another forward.

The Senators still need to re-sign Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and Filip Gustavsson.

Brady could settle for a bridge deal similar to his brother Matthew – three years at $7 million per. GM Pierre Dorion and agent Craig Oster are talking but nothing in terms of money and term have been leaked.

Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has said they’d like to get Tkachuk locked on a long-term deal and name him captain.

The 23-year old Batherson will likely get a two- or three-year bridge deal after he put up 17 goals and 17 assists in 56 games this past season.

Defenseman Erik Brannstrom could be used as a trade chip for the forward. Ideally, a winger who could play in the top-six or a center that would move someone to the wing.

The Senators kicked tires on Buffalo Sabres Jack Eichel but the asking price was too high and his contract may have forced them into other moves.

There has been some speculation that the Senators have spoken with the San Jose Sharks about Tomas Hertl. If the New York Rangers acquire Jack Eichel, Ryan Strome could become available and would make sense. His brother Dylan in Chicago is available and the Senators have shown mild interest.

Center Logan Brown hasn’t worked out of late and the Senators wouldn’t mind moving him in a hockey trade.

Forward Chris Tierney will be a free agent after the season. He drew some mild trade interest at the deadline last season.