NHL Rumors: Andrei Kuzmenko, Josh Anderson, Jeff Petry and John Klingberg

TSN: Chris Johnston on Insider Trading said that Russian free agent forward has visited with the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, and the Vegas Golden Knights.

“At this point in time, it looks like within the next week or so we’ll expect a decision from Kuzmenko and he’s someone who’s expected after a point-per-game season in the KHL to jump into a top-six roll with whichever NHL team he signs with.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Russian UFA Andrei Kuzmenko is in Vancouver and met with the Canucks yesterday according to agent Dan Milstein. The Canucks are his last interview and a decision will be made next week.

It’s not the Canadiens intention to trade Josh Anderson but…

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said that it’s not his intention to trade forward Josh Anderson. Hughes did add that if a trade were to improve the team, he wouldn’t turn away an offer.

Eric Engels: Hughes said that his phone keeps ringing and he expects that activity will pick up.

NHL Watcher: Jeff Marek on The Jeff Marek Show yesterday on Josh Anderson: “As wild as this sounds, I’ve always wondered about Columbus trying to get him back. As I look at that team and what that team needs, I’ve always wondered about Columbus saying I wonder if we can get Josh Anderson back?”

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman responding to Marek’s idea about the Blue Jackets: “I haven’t heard about Columbus so much specifically but there’s no question they’re being asked about him and that drives up the price”.

The Canadiens looking to trade Petry and the Stars haven’t talked Klingberg lately

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading said that the Montreal Canadiens are working on a Jeff Petry trade but there is no guarantee that it will happen.

The Dallas Stars and Detroit Red Wings are two potential landing spots. The Canadiens have recently talked to five or six teams about Petry.

“The Dallas Stars are a team that has some interest in Jeff Petry, especially if they can’t resign pending UFA John Klingberg. I can tell you right now there have not been any talks with Klingberg of late. It looks like he’s headed to the UFA market.”