NHL Rumors: Andrei Vasilevskiy’s Injury Leaves the Tampa Bay Lightning in a Tricky Spot

Puck Pedia: Depending on how many players and who they send to the minors, the Tampa Bay Lightning could potentially add a goaltender with a salary cap hit of up to $2.2 million to start the season.

Puck Pedia: “The #Bolts could waive/send down Myers & Brown, trade for Vladar, & submit an opening roster with Seabrook on LTIR & 20 healthy players, which is 22K away from optimal LTIR.

Then put Vasilevskiy on LTIR & call up extras. When he’s healthy, could send down Johansson & have 21.”

The #Bolts are projected $6.58M over cap w/ 21 healthy.

With Seabrook ($6.875M) on LTIR, can submit opening roster close to maximizing their LTIR capture.

With Seabrook ($6.875M) on LTIR, can submit opening roster close to maximizing their LTIR capture.

Can then subsequently add Vasilevskiy to LTIR & add $9.5M cap space for additional players called up

Erik Erlendsson: (thread) From talking with Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois, Andrei Vasilevskiy first noticed the issue back in August and they treated it with injections. On the first day of training camp, Vasilevskiy felt the issue again. They were trying other treatments but they didn’t work, so they determined that the procedure was the best option.

They don’t feel that there will be any long-term effects from the procedure and hope that Vasilevskiy will be ready in two months.

Because of their current salary cap situation, their plan right now is to go with Jonas Johansson, Hugo Alnefelt, and Matt Tomkins for their remaining five preseason games.

If they put Vasilevskiy on the LTIR to start the season, they’ll need to cap compliant when he’s ready to return. For that reason, the trade route seems unlikely. They may need to find a way to remain competitive until he returns.

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy will be out for eight to 10 weeks, missing at least the first two months of the season. With the Atlantic Division getting tougher this season, the Lightning can’t afford to fall too far behind.

Currently, their goaltending tandem start the season is Jonas Johansson (35 NHL games) and Hugo Alnefelt (1 NHL game). If the Lightning put Vasilevskiy on the LTIR, they’ll still need to be cap compliant when he returns, so the trade route seems unlikely. They’d likely consider all stop-gap options.

The Vancouver Canucks just placed Spencer Martin on waivers yesterday but it’s debatable if he’s an upgrade to what they already have.

Trade options could be Eric Comrie (Buffalo) and Dan Vladar (Calgary). Cap numbers could be an issue with Comrie at $1.8 million and Vladar at $2.2 million.

Free agent options include Brian Elliott and Jaroslav Halak.