NHL Rumors: Are the Buffalo Sabres going to buyout Jeff Skinner?

Are the Buffalo Sabres going to buyout Jeff Skinner?
Chad DeDominics: Sources have confirmed that the Buffalo Sabres, barring any last minute trade, will be buying out the final three years of Jeff Skinner’s contract.
Not really breaking news as Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek brought the possibility up a week ago.
|Season
|Initial Cap Hit
|Buyout Cost
|Savings
|Cap Hit
|2024-25
|$9,000,000
|$2,444,445
|$7,555,555
|$1,444,445
|2025-26
|$9,000,000
|$2,444,445
|$4,555,555
|$4,444,445
|2026-27
|$9,000,000
|$2,444,445
|$2,555,555
|$6,444,445
|2027-28
|$0
|$2,444,445
|-$2,444,445
|$2,444,445
|2028-29
|$0
|$2,444,445
|-$2,444,445
|$2,444,445
|2029-30
|$0
|$2,444,445
|-$2,444,445
|$2,444,445
|TOTAL
|$27,000,000
|$14,666,667
|$7,333,333
|$19,666,670
** Numbers from CapFriendly
Jeff Skinner buyout is an interesting one because it really benefits the Sabres in 2024/25 more than any other season compared to a buyout next offseason
Wouldn’t be my first choice but I’m also not a GM, they are more willing to operate in the short-term due to job security pic.twitter.com/u7PWKu26E6
— Sabremetrix📊 (@Sabremetrix) June 26, 2024
Jeff Skinner to be bought out by #LetsGoBuffalo
He’s been inconsistent over the years but has several strong campaigns under his belt. He should be in for a bump in production and could be a sleeper pick depending on where he lands.https://t.co/VvXSlVGG51 pic.twitter.com/yZ2wUhTjHM
— Frozen Tools (@FrozenTools) June 26, 2024
Jeff Skinner will be bought out by BUF.
– Very efficient goal-scorer
– Strong chance creator, especially off rush
– Inconsistent playmaker
– Not much of a puck carrier
– Agile but not fast skater
– Uninvolved defensively and on the forecheck with little physicality pic.twitter.com/cincRug9ZZ
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 26, 2024