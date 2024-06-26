NHL Rumors: Are the Buffalo Sabres going to buyout Jeff Skinner?
Chad DeDominics: Sources have confirmed that the Buffalo Sabres, barring any last minute trade, will be buying out the final three years of Jeff Skinner’s contract.

Not really breaking news as Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek brought the possibility up a week ago.

Season Initial Cap Hit Buyout Cost Savings Cap Hit
2024-25 $9,000,000 $2,444,445 $7,555,555 $1,444,445
2025-26 $9,000,000 $2,444,445 $4,555,555 $4,444,445
2026-27 $9,000,000 $2,444,445 $2,555,555 $6,444,445
2027-28 $0 $2,444,445 -$2,444,445 $2,444,445
2028-29 $0 $2,444,445 -$2,444,445 $2,444,445
2029-30 $0 $2,444,445 -$2,444,445 $2,444,445
TOTAL $27,000,000 $14,666,667 $7,333,333 $19,666,670

** Numbers from CapFriendly