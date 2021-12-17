NHL Rumors: Are the Toronto Maple Leafs Interested in Jakob Chychrun?

Sportsnet 590 the Fan: Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne on Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who is now in the rumor mill.

Kypreos: “It’s come to my attention that the one guy that’s probably garnered more calls than any player out there right now. Believe it or not, is Jakob Chychrun from Arizona.

Bourne: “Who wouldn’t want that contract right now?”

Kypreos: “Well, and I can tell you the Toronto Maple Leafs are one of them. JB, to your point that this is a defenseman that players 25 minutes a night. This is a defensemen going into this season. I think that has scored 30 goals in the last two years. This season, obviously is a write off when you look at their team and what’s happened to them and maybe where he is statistically, JB, you hit it right on the nail on why this guy is so attractive. 23 years of age, $4.6 million for three more years.”

McKee: “Wow.”

Kypreos: “If you happen to make a deal with Arizona, you get this guy for four Stanley Cup tries at $4.6 million. When you see guys who are now, I think comparable at double the price at $8, $9 million a year, it’s easy to see JB why he is so attractive, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, at $4.6 million. They could make that work. That value of that contract is incredibly unique. So this one would garner the attention of a Jack Eichel. Four pieces.”

Bourne: “Wow. Do the Maple Leafs have the capabilities to do that?”

Kypreos: “Jack was Tuch.”

McKee: “Good player.”

Kypreos: “Krebs, a first round, a first and a second if I’m not mistaken. So there’s four pieces. That’s what Arizona would be looking at to move Jakob Chychrun.”