NHL Rumors: Are the Toronto Maple Leafs Looking To Make a Trade?

Are the Toronto Maple Leafs looking to make a trade?

TSN: Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 on if the Toronto Maple Leafs are interested in making a deal for a forward or additional depth, and if there is any speculation.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Well, there is speculation Carlo, no question about that, but I think the test comes internally, right? When you lose pieces like Simmonds, who was playing terrific for the Leafs, and prior to that Joe Thornton, we can talk for an hour on everything that Jumbo brings to the Toronto Maple Leafs on and off the ice. Those players are difficult to replace and there is zero panic on that bench or around the organization, or zero pressure to add a piece.

Where the interest would come in adding something if you’re Kyle Dubas, is in just trying to help this group because I know that management believes that this team is real good. That this team has the potential to be a Stanley Cup contending team. And if they continue to roll in the fashion that they have to this point of the season, then isn’t that part of Kyle Dubas’ job? To bring in additional pieces or a piece. In any one position that is going to bolster this lineup and make their chances even better late in the season and going into the playoffs.

Now some are wondering about adding another forward, six-seven-eight forward. Well if that piece is available, that might be the piece that Dubas goes after. If there is a defenseman that suddenly springs onto the market, somewhat unexpectedly that fits the Toronto Maple Leafs, ya that might be the position.

The one that makes me a little bit uneasy is goaltending, because I like what I’ve seen from Freddy Andersen. I know the Leafs like what they see from Freddy Andersen. Didn’t get a lot out of Jack Campbell before he got injured, but again, they know what they have in Jack Campbell. So they like their tandem.

So if he’s going to add, it’s likely going to be up front or defensemen but only in the sense that they want to make sure that this team is as deep as you need to be to challenge for the Stanley Cup. It wouldn’t be through a sense of urgency or neccessity.”