NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes and Jakob Chychrun

Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli talking with Sportsnet’s Kevin Michie about Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Michie: “There has been someone else who keeps getting linked to the Leafs and that is Jakob Chychrun. He’s healthy. He’s back finally. When are we going to see him moved, if at all? What do you think?

Seravalli: “Well it’s hard to say cause this saga has dragged on for so long. But I think teams really want to get a sense of what they might be getting in Jakob Chychrun. Is he the guy that scored 18 goals from the blue line a shortened 56 game season or is he someone that we saw last year, probably trending more towards a number three defenseman in the NHL. Someone that struggled with injuries throughout his career.

He’s coming off the ankle and wrist surgeries. He played his first game on Monday since way back on March 12th. He had some strong moments. You can see the mobilities there and his age, he’s in the prime of his career, and that contract is one that teams have been salivating over for so long but the ask has been so high from the Arizona Coyotes.

I think over the next month or so, we’ll get a real good sense of what teams can expect and if need be, whether the Arizona Coyotes need to adjust their price as this has dragged on long enough that they probably also need to make a choice at some point whether to move on or not.”