NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, and the New Jersey Devils

Coyotes GM on Jakob Chychrun and Barrett Hayton

Craig Morgan of GoPHNX: Despite all the trade speculation, Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun is expected to be in training camp.

Chychrun has been in town as he’s been rehabbing an injury.

“It is what it is,” Armstrong said. “Jakob is a great kid. We’ve had continued, healthy conversations throughout the summer, trying to make sure that he was on the right track to be healthy. He’s a professional. He’s a pro’s pro. He’s been good in that element, and we continue to have great conversations with him and encourage him to be at his best when training camp opens.”

Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong on negotiations with RFA forward Barrett Hayton.

“We’re in a staring contest. It’s hard on the player. Barrett is a great player, someone that we really like. It’s just doing business and working with his agency, trying to get a deal done.

“It’s just one of those things where it’s kind of dragged on. It’s unfortunate. We’d like to have everything wrapped up by this point, but at the same time, everybody thinks we have this massive amount of money in the salary cap.

Armstrong said they are active in the goaltending market. The Coyotes were interested in free agent Charlie Lindgren, but he signed a three-year deal with the Washington Capitals.

The Devils took a run at Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic; The New Jersey Devils made an offer to Johnny Gaudreau this offseason but don’t believe it was in the double-digit range.

Believe that the Devils also took a run at trading for Matthew Tkachuk but he didn’t have Devils on a list of teams he’d agree to a sign-and-trade. Believe the teams were the Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights and the St. Louis Blues.

The Devils will have $25 million in cap space coming off the books after this season. They have some players to re-sign but will have some flexibility.